Russian Knights aerobatic team to take part in Iran air show for first time

The Russian Knights aerobatic team of Russia’s Aerospace Force will take part in the Iran Air Show 2016 for the first time, the press office of the Defense Ministry of Russia said on Tuesday.

"The flight personnel have currently started their flight to the Island of Kish where the air show will be held. During the re-deployment, two intermediate landings are planned," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

At the air show, the Russian pilots will demonstrate aerobatic maneuvers aboard four Sukhoi Su-27 planes, as well as paired and solo flying. The Russian crews will perform each day during the entire air show in Iran that will be held on November 16-19.

First published by TASS.