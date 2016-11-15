Economy minister Ulyukayev denies bribe-taking — source

Ulyukayev denies the fact of bribery taking or other illegal actions.

Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has denied guilt in bribery taking, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Tuesday.

"Ulyukayev has not admitted guilt. He denies the fact of bribery taking or other illegal actions," the source said.

According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukayev was detained on Monday on suspicion of receiving $2 mln for the positive assessment provided by the ministry that allowed Rosneft to purchase the government’s 50% stake in the Bashneft oil firm. The minister attempted to extort money and threaten Rosneft’s representatives, the committee’s spokesperson said.

A criminal case was opened based on Part 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code (bribe-taking).

This is the first case when a federal minister has been detained in modern Russia. Ulyukayev has held the office since June 2013. He previously served as deputy chairman of Russia’s Central Bank for nearly a decade.

First published by TASS.