Russia, EU to hold talks on combating terrorism in early 2017 — diplomat

Russia will hold consultations on combating terrorism with the EU in early 2017, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Monday.

"Consultations will be held early next year due to technical reasons," he said.

As reported earlier, a meeting on combating terrorism could take place in December.

When asked, if the parties planned to discuss drawing up a common list of foreign terrorists including those active in Syria, the deputy minister replied in the affirmative. "Certainly, this is one of the most important issues, as foreign terrorists and militants are the backbone of terror groups," Syromolotov noted.

First published by TASS.