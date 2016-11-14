Iran’s demand for Russian weaponry is estimated at $10 bln

The package of contracts that have been discussed by now.

Iran’s demand for Russian military hardware is estimated at about $10 billion, the chairman of the Federation Council’s defence and security committee, Viktor Ozerov, told the media on Monday.

He recalled that formally the sanctions had been lifted from Iran, which enabled the Russian president to give a go-ahead to the supply of S-300 air defenсe systems.

"The same UN Security Council resolution says that armor, artillery systems, planes and combat aircraft may be provided without UN Security Council’s permission up to October 2020," he said.

"The package of contracts that have been discussed by now and Iran’s demand are estimated at about $10 billion. It is not an amount to be provided over one year. It will take far more time," Ozerov said.

Offensive weapon systems may be provided on the condition there must be a request from Russia or Iran for such permission, he explained.

"There’s been no such request so far, but work on such issues is in progress. If the United States and Europe fail to grant permission, then we will get back to this issue in October 2020, when the formal legal aspect of this will be gone," Ozerov said.

First published by TASS.