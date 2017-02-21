Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Russian, Indian universities to help develop affordable medicines

21 February 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
The institutions will assist India and Russian drug manufacturers.
Pharmacy
Russia and India are trying to find innovative ways to develop the pharmaceutical industry. Source: Kommersant

Stavropol State Medical University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University and the Chennai International Centre for Medical Education and Research (ICMER) have launched a tie-up program to help develop affordable drugs that are competitive in the global market.

The three organizations will work together to find innovative ways to develop the pharmaceutical industry, reduce financial costs for the import of drugs and assist local manufacturers of medicines in both countries, ICMER said in a press note. 

Special emphasis will be paid on using bio and nanotechnology.

Locally produced medicines will dominate Russian market - Indian pharma executive

Locally produced medicines will dominate Russian market - Indian pharma executive

Multimedia

Kantemirovskaya 4

Always on alert: The Kantemirovskaya tank division

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook