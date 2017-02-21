Russian, Indian universities to help develop affordable medicines

Russia and India are trying to find innovative ways to develop the pharmaceutical industry. Source: Kommersant

Stavropol State Medical University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University and the Chennai International Centre for Medical Education and Research (ICMER) have launched a tie-up program to help develop affordable drugs that are competitive in the global market.

The three organizations will work together to find innovative ways to develop the pharmaceutical industry, reduce financial costs for the import of drugs and assist local manufacturers of medicines in both countries, ICMER said in a press note.

Special emphasis will be paid on using bio and nanotechnology.