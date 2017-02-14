Russia Beyond the Headlines
India to use Russian isotope products for Chandrayaan-2

14 February 2017 Anushka Sethi
Cm-244 sources supplied by Russia will help analyse the lunar surface.
What Russia needs are clear goals – it could either be a colony on the Moon or a manned mission to Mars – anything to attract the next generation of scientific pioneers.
The Chandrayaan-2 mission will be launched in 2018. Source: NASA

India will use Russian isotope products to aid Chandrayaan-2, its lunar mission.

JSC Isotope, a Rosatom enterprise, said on Feb. 13 that it supplied Radionuclide curium-244 (Cm-244) sources to the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad.

The sources will be installed on the Alpha Proton X-Ray Spectrometer, which will analyse the lunar surface during Chandrayaan-2.

Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be launched to the Moon by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2018.

