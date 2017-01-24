Russia, India to jointly fight cybercrimes

Russia and India will establish cooperation in the field of security of information technologies. Source: Alamy / Legion Media

Russia and India are set to combat the growing menace of cybercrime, with an intergovernmental agreement signed during Vladimir Putin’s 2016 Goa visit coming into force.

The details of the agreement, which came into force on Jan. 22, were uploaded on Russia’s official legal portal.

As per the agreement, the two countries will establish cooperation and coordination in the field of security of information technologies and the exchange of information needed to counter crime and terrorism. The countries will also work to limit the spread of information assets that threaten national security.

The agreement calls for India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to coordinate its efforts with the Russian Interior Ministry’s cybercrime-detection units.