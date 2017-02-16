Russia Beyond the Headlines
Russia to take part in IAF tender for 400 fighters

16 February 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
Moscow will offer the latest MiGs and Sukhois to the Indian Air Force.
IAF Su-30
IAF Su-30. Source: twitter@IAF_MCC

Russia will take part in a tender for the supply of 400 fighters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told RIA Novosti on Feb. 15.

According to Drozdov, who is in Bangalore for Aero India 2017, Russia is going to offer India the latest MiG and Sukhoi jets.

It was reported earlier that Russia is ready to offer India a new variant of the MiG-35 lightweight fighter.

Ilya Tarasenko, General Director of the MiG Corporation, told TASS that the MiG Corp is ready to discuss supplies of MiG-35 with Indian partners. Tarasenko underlined that the corporation is ready to fully implement the principles of the Make in India programme and discuss issues of localization of aircraft production in India.

According to Tarasenko, the MiG corp has already proved its capacity, implementing the program of modernization of the Indian MiG-29 to UPG level

