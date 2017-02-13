Russia completes delivery of MiG-29KUB planes to Indian Navy

A total of 29 carrier-based aircraft have been delivered to India.

The MiG-29KUB is a naval variant of the MiG-29 land-based fighter. Source: MiG Corporation

Russia has completed the delivery of MiG-29K/KUB aircraft to the Indian Navy, Ilya Tarasenko, Director General of JSC Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, told RIA Novosti on Feb. 13.

Russia and India had signed a contract for the supply of 29 carrier-based MiG-29K/KUB for the INS Vikramaditya in 2010, Tarasenko said.

MiG-29K/KUB aircraft are 4++ generation multi-role fighters intended for air-defence missions of naval forces, as well as for gaining air superiority. They are also used for destroying sea and ground targets with high-precision guided weapons in all weather conditions.

Tarasenko added that the company was ready to supply the new MiG-35 to India.