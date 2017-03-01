Russia’s largest children's goods retailer eyes Indian market

Detsky Mir Group, part of Russia’s public diversified holding company Sistema, is considering entering the Indian market, Sistema Chairman Vladimir Evtushenkov told Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Mar. 1.

Detsky Mir Group is the largest children's goods retailer in Russia and the CIS.

The Group comprises of the Detsky Mir retail chain in Russia and Kazakhstan, the ELC (Early Learning Center) retail chain in Russia, and several online stores.

The Detsky Mir Group has 525 stores in Russia and Kazakhstan. The brand will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.