Novosibirsk strengthens economic cooperation with India

Exports from the Novosibirsk Region to India rose almost threefold in 2016, Valery Gukov, head of the Novosibirsk Customs Service, told TASS on Feb. 14.

The region exported products worth $300 million to India last year, Gukov said.

The main export was nuclear fuel from the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant (NCCP), he added.

Another major source of exports was ELSIB, a Novosibirsk-based Russian heavy electrical engineering company, which produced two electric motors for the Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station.

Glukov added that the region was also looking to cooperate with India in the defence sector.