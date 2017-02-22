Pushkin Institute enters into partnership with Mumbai-based venture

Certified Russian courses from the institute will be available in Mumbai.

The Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, Moscow, has signed a cooperation agreement with Mumbai-based Lingvistika Multilingual Ventures to conduct specialized Russian language classes in India’s financial capital.

A new partnership centre, the first of its kind for the Pushkin Institute in India, will train students in the Russian language and formalize their proficiency tests on behalf of the Pushkin Institute.

The partnership agreement was signed on Feb. 18 by Oleg Radchenko, Director, Centre for Lingvodidactics, Language Testing and Promotion of migration policy at the Pushkin Institute and Laxmi Mikaelyan, Founding Member, Lingvistika.

“The main feature of any of the courses under the partnership program is that, on successful completion of the same, the students will receive the relevant certificate from the Pushkin Institute,” Mikaelyan, who has served as Head of the Department of the Russian language at the University of Mumbai, told RIR. “The partnership program also includes cultural events, competitions and quiz programmes devoted to the Russian language, culture and literature,” she added.

“The signing of this document will contribute greatly to popularising the Russian language all over India,” Andrei Zhiltsov, Russia’s Consul General in Mumbai said.

Courses and venue details will be available on the Lingvistika’s website.