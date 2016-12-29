Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी
The old tradition of greeting the New Year with French champagne has been restored in Russia. Source: PhotoXPress

All you need to know for New Year in Russia

The New Year’s holiday in Russia is special

Raja Mohan

Russia-India relations entering a “difficult phase”: Analyst

C. Raja Mohan talks to RIR about future of India-Russia relations

Armata

British worried by the Armata and Kurganets

UK to form new armoured strike brigades to counter Russian technologies

All you need to know for New Year in Russia

The New Year’s holiday in Russia is special

Russia-India relations entering a “difficult phase”: Analyst

C. Raja Mohan talks to RIR about future of India-Russia relations

British worried by the Armata and Kurganets

UK to form new armoured strike brigades to counter Russian technologies

World
Politics
Economics
Defence
Opinion
Society
Culture
Travel
Sport

Multimedia

Indra Navy 9

Indra Navy 2016 exercise

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 

Blogs

Photo of the day
A walrus in a tank at the Primorsky Aquarium View More  

e-Paper

+
Like us on Facebook