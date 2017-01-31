Moscow has worked on the localisation principle in India since the 1960s
260 students have enrolled for the January 2017 session
India’s former Ambassador to Russia pays tribute to Alexander Kadakin
Moscow has worked on the localisation principle in India since the 1960s
260 students have enrolled for the January 2017 session
India’s former Ambassador to Russia pays tribute to Alexander Kadakin
Russian authorities call for the speedy development of Caspian Sea ports
Potential clients include Vietnam, Chile, South Africa and the UAE
The 240-mm mortar can destroy fortified buildings that are 20 km away
India loses a “valued friend” who served in Delhi for nearly 30 years
Despite the media hype, there is no pan-Indian anti-nuclear movement
Islamabad needs to be made a part of the solution in the war on terror
Vyacheslav Nikonov says Moscow cherishes its warm ties with New Delhi
Russian airstrikes destroyed Daesh’s command posts, arms and ammunition
Russia relies on 4.5 Generation aircraft, with no or few stealth features
A look at one of the most important branches of the Russian Air Force
Russia’s oil major plans to supply 20 million tonnes to India in the future
‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ could get a major boost from Russia
Indian businesses face no legal hurdles in entering the Crimean market
The plant in Jamnagar will have an annual capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes
Ministers and public health specialists from the BRICS met in New Delhi
The newly designed laptops will work after falling into the water
Leading Russian publishers are setting up shop at the prestigious fair
India’s Union Cabinet assures transparency in selection procedures
RCSC screens two documentaries on the rocket enginner’s birth anniversary
Russia has almost changed beyond recognition over the last 10 years
Islamabad needs to be made a part of the solution in the war on terror
Russia relies on 4.5 Generation aircraft, with no or few stealth features
Why Russia and India need to do more to protect migratory birds