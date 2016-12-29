According to Indian legends, Soma was regularly consumed by Indra and Agni
Sibur, Rosneft and Roscosmos send delegations for the trade show
India must emulate the Russian strategy of being ruthless towards enemies
Religious leaders need to promote universal love and unity
It's a symbiosis of music and physics but at the same time it is art
Souvenirs you could give your family and friends from St. Petersburg
Regular military service is obligatory for all young men in Russia
Recently liberated parts of eastern Aleppo present a shocking picture
Experts are already working to finalise the text of the new document
The Japanese Prime Minister himself had a positive view of the talks
India is worried that its friend is looking more favourably at Pakistan
President Putin’s performance has been approved by 86 percent of Russians
Maxim Oreshkin replaced Alexey Ulyukayev who is facing corruption charges
Alexey Ulyukaev is under investigation on suspicions of bribery
The states have reached a new high in their bilateral partnership in 2016
UK to form new armoured strike brigades to counter Russian technologies
Russian military vehicles to get modern information management systems
Russia to double its production facilities for the Ka-226T helicopters
The stress on nature has reached critical values, Vladimir Putin said
Ministers and public health specialists from the BRICS met in New Delhi
Soviet doctors came to New Delhi in the 1950s to treat sick children
Several scholars took a deep interest in the Dravidian language
Eggplant is widely used in vegetarian cooking both in India and Russia
Bystrinsky Park is the largest and the least visited sanctuary in Kamchatka
Foreigners' before and after impressions of some of Russia’s largest cities
Sergey Karjakin managed to revive interest in chess in the entire country
Zabivaka will soon appear on all soccer and soccer-related paraphernalia
Sports is one of the links that could help BRICS countries become closer